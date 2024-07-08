DHSS Child Support Services Town Hall Meetings

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) is conducting a series of town hall meetings in July with Delaware residents who are interested in learning more about the child support process in the State.

The discussion will address subjects such as how to establish a child support case, the importance of establishing paternity, and DCSS enforcement tools, including license suspension, as well as state and federal tax refund intercept. There will also be opportunities to ask questions and receive information related to specific child support case challenges.

The town hall meetings are open to all Delawareans, with emphasis to those who have a child support case in Delaware. The planned dates and locations are:

Wednesday, July 10, 4:45-7 p.m. – Georgetown Public Library, 123 West Pine Street, Georgetown, DE 19947

Tuesday, July 16, 4:45-6:45 p.m. – Wilmington Public Library, 10 East 10th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Tuesday, July 23, 6-8 p.m. – Appoquinimink Library, 204 East Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709

Tuesday, July 30, 6-7:45 p.m. – Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901

“I am extremely excited to hold these town hall meetings,” said DCSS Director Ted Mermigos. “It is our hope to share valuable information with the public to help them have a better understanding of the child support process. It is our hope that whether someone is required to pay or receive child support that they attend and share their experience with us so that we can make appropriate modifications to improve services and future experiences.”

Any parent seeking assistance with paying their child support can contact DCSS at 302-577-7171. To learn more, visit DCSS’s website.