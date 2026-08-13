DHSS: Delaware Childhood Vaccine Guidance Remains Unchanged Following Federal Action
August 13, 2026/
Delaware’s childhood vaccine guidance and access remain unchanged following recent federal changes to childhood vaccination recommendations, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. Delaware will continue following its existing routine childhood immunization schedule, with recommended vaccines available through public health clinics. State officials say families should consult their health care providers with questions about vaccination schedules and preventive care.