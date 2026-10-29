DHSS Encourage Delawareans to Stay Up to Date on Vaccinations as Respiratory Illness Season Begins

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ (DHSS) Division of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging Delawareans to protect themselves and their families by staying up to date on recommended vaccinations, including those for flu, COVID-19, and RSV, as respiratory illness season begins. Recommended vaccines for respiratory illnesses, including influenza, are available through health care providers, pharmacies and some Delaware Division of Public Health clinics. Residents can check their vaccination records through the state’s DelVax system and consult the CDC website for recommended immunization schedules. Vaccine availability and eligibility at public health clinics vary by location.

Additional Information from DPH:

Residents can review their vaccination records through Delaware’s immunization information system, DelVax . Information about recommended vaccines and immunization schedules is also available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website .

Individuals who are uninsured, underinsured or having difficulty locating a recommended vaccine may be able to receive assistance through DPH clinics. Vaccine availability and eligibility requirements vary by location, and residents should call ahead to determine which vaccines are available before visiting.