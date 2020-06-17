DHSS Secretary Walker To Depart State Government for Nemours

Delaware’s Health and Social Services Secretary since early in the Carney administration plans to depart this summer.

Dr. Kara Odom Walker will join Nemours’ National Office of Policy and Prevention in Washington.

Carney praises Walker for her leadership during the pandemic, but also for a variety of health-related initiatives and promoting cost efficiencies.

The Governor has nominated Deputy Secretary Molly Magarik to become DHSS Secretary.

The nomination is subject to State Senate confirmation.

Health and Social Services has 11 divisions and more than 4,000 employees.