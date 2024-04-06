DHSS Seeks Comment on State Plan on Aging During April Public Hearings

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services’ Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) is seeking public comment on a proposed State Plan on Aging for the period of October 2024 through September 2028. The State Plan has been developed to meet requirements under Titles III and VII of the Older Americans Act – which provides funding for a variety of programs and services for older Delawareans and their caregivers. Public hearings will be held around the state. The first is Monday (April 8) at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover. Sussex County public hearings are April 23rd at the CHEER Center in Georgetown and April 25th at the Lewes Senior Activity Center in Lewes.

More information from DHSS:

The Act provides funding for a variety of programs and services for older Delawareans and their caregivers, including supportive services, nutrition programs, disease prevention and health promotion initiatives, elder rights protection activities, and caregiver support programs.

These hearings will provide an opportunity for the public to offer comments and suggestions on the plan. In-person sessions will be held in Wilmington, North New Castle County, Southern New Castle County, Kent County, East Sussex County, and West Sussex County, with one evening virtual session. The schedule is:

April 8, 11 a.m. – Modern Maturity Center, 1122 Forest Avenue, Dover, DE. 19904

Modern Maturity Center, 1122 Forest Avenue, Dover, DE. 19904 April 9, 1 p.m. – Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green Street, Claymont, DE. 19703

Claymont Community Center, 3301 Green Street, Claymont, DE. 19703 April 16, 10 a.m. – Hispanic Association of Delaware, 1801 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE. 19805

Hispanic Association of Delaware, 1801 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE. 19805 April 18, 1 p.m. – MOT Senior Center, 300 South Scott Street, Middletown, DE. 19709

MOT Senior Center, 300 South Scott Street, Middletown, DE. 19709 April 23, 1 p.m. – CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown, DE. 19947

CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown, DE. 19947 April 25, 1 p.m. – Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes, DE. 19958

Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes, DE. 19958 May 2, 6 p.m. – Via Zoom

A copy of the draft plan may be obtained by following the links on the division’s website at: https://dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dsaapd/state_plan_hearings_2024.html

Twenty percent of Delaware’s total population is 65 years or older, according to the most recent census data, meaning nearly one in four Delawareans are currently eligible for OAA programs and services.

By the year 2040, Delawareans who are age 60 and older will make up one-third of the state’s population, or more than 313,835 people, according to the latest Delaware Population Consortium projections.

“Public input is essential to the development of Delaware’s State Plan on Aging, to ensure our programs, supports, and services reflect the growing and changing needs of Delaware’s older adult population,” said DSAAPD Director Melissa Smith. “We recognize the importance of active living and community integration to allow older Delawareans to age in place where, and how, they choose. We are asking you to partner with us in shaping what that will look like over the next four years.”

The goals of the State Plan are to ensure people can safely remain in their own homes, to promote healthy lifestyles and wellness activities that will enhance aging in place, and to assist with developing an individualized plan for equitable access to community activities.

The 2024-2028 State Plan on Aging focuses on initiatives such as:

Promoting excellence in the delivery of Older Americans Act Core Programs through modernized service delivery and resource allocation.

Supporting local community organizations to expand access to programming and support healthy aging.

Increasing accessibility of emergency preparedness resources and services.

Supporting Delaware’s aging population with in-home services and supports that allow them to age in place where and how they choose.

Continuing stakeholder engagement in underserved communities to build and expand person-centered service delivery.

Enhancing services and supports for Family Caregivers by implementing recommendations and best practices from local, state, and national task forces and councils.

Comments and suggestions on the Draft State Plan on Aging will be accepted until the close of business on May 1, 2024.