DIAA Sends Formal Reprimand to Indian River High School over TV Ad

Indian River High School has been issued a formal letter of reprimand by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) for failure to comply with DIAA regulations concerning student-athlete eligibility and amateur status. This comes after the football team was part of a TV commercial promoting Hershey Exteriors. While no direct compensation or benefits were provided to the students or school personnel, the participation in the commercial jeopardized the amateur status of the student-athletes. The school has to request that the commercial be removed from air and must submit a media relations policy regarding student-athlete endorsements within 30 days.

Additional information from DIAA:

The investigation concluded that the involvement of student-athletes and the Head Football Coach in the commercial violated DIAA Rule 1009-2.5.1.7, which prohibits the use of student-athletes to promote or endorse commercial products through media. While no direct compensation or benefits were provided to the students or school personnel, the participation in the commercial jeopardized the amateur status of the student-athletes.

Key Findings:

On September 4, 2024, Indian River High School’s football team participated in the commercial under the supervision of the Athletic Department.

The commercial constituted an endorsement of a commercial product, violating Rule 1009-2.5.1.7.

Despite the absence of monetary compensation, DIAA regulations are clear in maintaining the amateur status of student-athletes. Violations of these regulations risk compromising the integrity of Delaware’s high school sports programs.

Actions Taken by DIAA:

Issuance of a Letter of Reprimand: A formal reprimand has been issued to the administration of Indian River High School for insufficient oversight in preventing this violation. This reprimand will be kept on record. Request for Immediate Action: Indian River High School has been directed to request that Draper Media/WBOC remove the commercial from further broadcasts. A formal copy of this request must be submitted to the DIAA. Review and Update of Policies: The administration of Indian River High School must submit a media relations policy regarding student-athlete endorsements within 30 days. If a policy does not exist, one must be created and submitted in the same time frame.

Right of Appeal: Indian River High School retains the right to appeal the decision. Should they wish to appeal, they must notify the DIAA Executive Director within five business days of receiving the reprimand. The appeal will be reviewed at the next scheduled DIAA Board of Directors meeting.

The DIAA takes violations of its regulations seriously and reminds all member schools of their responsibility to adhere to the established rules, ensuring the protection of student-athletes’ amateur status and the integrity of Delaware’s interscholastic athletics. Future violations may result in more severe consequences.

For further inquiries, please contact the DIAA office at diaa@doe.k12.de.us or 302-857-3365.

For DIAA media inquiries, please contact: Caitlin Finkley at Caitlin.Finkley@doe.k12.de.us