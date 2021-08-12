Did the EAS test miss you? This may be the reason:

Did you get the message?

Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and the Wireless Emergency Alert system that sends emergency notifications to cellphones.

The test also went out over radio and television. The cellphone message likely indicated that it was a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System and that no action was needed.

If you did not get the test message, it could be because cellphone users must choose to opt in to receive such test alerts.

