Diesel Fuel Spills At Indian River Power Plant

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources Emergency Response Team, the EPA and the US Coast Guard responded to a diesel fuel spill at the Indian River power plant Wednesday.

The plant is operated by NRG, which issued a statement:

“NRG takes protection of the environment and compliance with all environmental regulations seriously. Unfortunately, NRG experienced a diesel fuel spill at its Indian River plant overnight that has been contained and was confined to NRG’s property. No waterways or public land have been affected. Approximately 30,000 gallons spilled after a pressurized hose detached. The spill was discovered and stopped first thing this morning. NRG has crews onsite to clean up the affected area and is prepared to work around the clock and has notified all the appropriate agencies.”