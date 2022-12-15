Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury barrack are addressing a problem of dirt bike related thefts in Wicomico County. After troopers conducted an operation, they helped return three stolen dirt bikes to their owners. The investigation revealed that the individuals involved were using social media to sell stolen property. Also, troopers working with allied agencies and victims were able to positively identify one of the suspects involved in the theft schemes. If anyone has any information related to dirt bike thefts, please contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. You can remain anonymous.