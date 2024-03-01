Disagreement Surrounding School Safety Data in Worcester County Public Schools

The Worcester County Board of Education held a news conference today regarding crime data within the Worcester County Public School system and gave a presentation. The Worcester County Board of Education refers to one slide–titled “Accuracy. Transparency.” According to the BOE, the slide includes current year school safety data that clearly shows a downward trajectory for referrals in their school system, which is in direct opposition to the State’s Attorney and Sheriff’s assertions that crime is on the rise in the schools. The Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has released a joint statement in response to what was presented at the press conference. Here is their statement:

From the Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County and The Worcester County’s Sheriff’s Office:

“The BOE President and Superintendent’s attempt to defend their reputation and minimize

the amount of violence in our schools does nothing to reassure the public that they are making

safety a priority. Despite their best efforts to label the Sheriff and State’s Attorney as liars and

data-manipulators, their press conference today confirmed the two main points that law

enforcement has been making for months: (1) that crime in schools is rising at an unacceptable

rate and (2) that none of law enforcement’s recommendations to improve school safety have

been implemented by Worcester County Public Schools.

Now that the Board of Education and Superintendent have publicly acknowledged these

two facts, we once again call on them to take immediate action on these recommendations to

improve safety in our schools. State’s Attorney Heiser and Sheriff Crisafulli remain ready to

support, advise and assist school leadership in this mission, and will continue to provide

transparency for the public moving forward.”

Despite the conflicting information and disagreements, both sides have expressed a willingness to work together.

Additional information is forthcoming.