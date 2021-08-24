Disorderly Man Arrested on Weapons Charges and DUI Near Millsboro

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to McDonald’s on Plaza Drive near Long Neck Sunday night for a disorderly person . Police say 53 year old Jacob Burke was being disorderly in the drive-thru when two patrons contacted him about his behavior. He followed them to their vehicle carrying a large knife. The man got out and tried speaking with Burke who eventually dropped the knife, hit the man in the arm, picked up the knife and drove off. A trooper spotted Burke’s vehicle and made a traffic stop. The trooper smelled alcohol on Burke, who was arrested on weapons and other offenses and a 4th offense DUI. He’s being held at SCI in default of an over $41,000 cash bond.