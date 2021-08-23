Disorderly Man Charged with a 4th Offense DUI and other Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called to McDonald’s on Plaza Drive near Long Neck Sunday night for a disorderly person . Police say 53 year old Jacob Burke was being disorderly in the drive-thru when two patrons contacted him about his behavior. He followed them to their vehicle carrying a large knife. The man got out and tried speaking with Burke who eventually dropped the knife, hit the man in the arm, picked up the knife and drove off. A trooper spotted Burke’s vehicle and made a traffic stop. The trooper smelled alcohol on Burke, who was arrested for a variety of offenses.

Burke was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7, and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

4th Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Driving While Suspended

Offensive Touching

Disorderly Conduct

He’s being held at SCI in default of a $41,150 cash bond.