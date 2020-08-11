Dispute Outside Party Leads To Man’s Arrest

A man is charged with assaulting another man outside a residence during a party.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to a home on Rogers Avenue in Georgetown over the weekend about the incident. The victim apparently was chased by the suspect, who cut the victim several times on his chest and leg with an unknown sharp object.

45-year-old Jose Diaz-Cardona was found at a home on North Race Street and taken into custody. Diaz-Cardona is charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and terroristic threatening.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

After arraignment, Diaz-Cardona was released on unsecured bond.

State Police released details about the charges against Jose Diaz-Cardona:

Troopers responded to Diaz-Cardona’s residence on N. Race Street. Georgetown, and took him into custody without incident. He was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:

Assault First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Diaz-Cardona was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $40500.00 unsecured bond.