Disruption of Water Service in Georgetown Neighborhood due to Water Leak
January 19, 2024/
Those who live on West Adams Street in Georgetown will experience a disruption of water service due to an unexpected water leak in the area. The water department is working to repair the leak as quickly as possible. Once the leak is repaired the water will be restored. Those with any questions or concerns can contact the Town Administrative Office at 302-856-7391. They apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.