Disruption to Water Service in Georgetown Neighborhood
January 11, 2023/
If you live on or visit Rosa Street in Georgetown, you will experience a disruption of water service due to an unexpected water leak in the area. The Georgetown Water Department is working on repairing the leak as quickly as possible. Once the leak is repaired, water will be restored. Should you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the Town Administrative Office at (302) 856-7391. They apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.