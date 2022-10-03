District 4 Race Only Contested Election Tuesday in Berlin

There will be an election in Berlin on Tuesday, October 4th – but only for District 4 voters. Town Administrator Mary Bohlen says that no one filed as a write-in candidate for either the District 1 or the At-Large seat, District 4 is the only contested race between incumbent Dean Burrell, Sr and challenger Anthony Weeg.

District 4 voters can apply to vote absentee and obtain an absentee ballot in person at Town Hall as late as 4pm on Friday, September 30 – applications are available in person or on the Town website – and completed applications must be returned to Town Hall in person (Monday-Friday – 8am to 4pm) as there is not enough time to send them by mail.

The polling location for the District 4 race is the Berlin Police Department on Decatur Street.