District/Charter Educational Support Professionals of the Year Celebrated; One to be Named State Honoree

The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) is honoring 20 educational support professionals for their outstanding work supporting their students and school communities.

“Educational support professionals’ roles vary greatly. They provide one-on-one support to students in the classroom. They safely transport children to and from school. They keep our buildings clean and safe. They provide nutritious meals so our children have the focus and energy to learn. They keep our offices running. They support the technological needs of classrooms. And so much more. Their work often is behind the scenes and rarely do these employees get recognized for how important they are to the success of our schools,” Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said. “Each of these employees and the many colleagues they represent across our state deserve our gratitude. I’m honored to be able to recognize these educational support professionals for their outstanding contributions.”

Now in its fourth year, the Delaware State Educational Support Professional of the Year (ESPOY) program recognizes outstanding service by school employees who provide direct or indirect services to students and their families. The Delaware Charter School Network also is invited to participate. Employees considered for the award include:

Paraprofessionals

Custodial staff

Secretaries

Nutritional staff

Information technology staff

School- and district-employed bus drivers

School- and district-employed bus aides

From those nominated at a building level, one educational support professional of the year moves forward to represent each district or the charter school community in the state program. Each district/charter network winner receives a $2,000 personal award from the winner’s district or charter school. The state program then chooses one person annually to serve as Delaware’s Educational Support Professional of the Year. The state winner receives an additional $3,000 personal award from DDOE as well as $5,000 to be used for the educational benefit of his or her students.

DDOE is excited to recognize these outstanding professionals whose work is vital to students’ success.

The 2024 honorees are:

· Appoquinimink: Ingrid Coria*, SPIM paraprofessional, Everett Meredith Middle School

· Brandywine: Crystal Day, administrative assistant, Concord High School

· Caesar Rodney: Sinead Ronan, paraprofessional/library specialist, Magnolia Middle School

· Cape Henlopen: Gilbert Maull, instructional paraprofessional, Rehoboth Elementary School

· Capital: Mary Simpers, Title I paraprofessional, Hartly Elementary School

· Charter Network: Craig Aukamp, athletic trainer/support professional, The Charter School of Wilmington

· Christina: Khiry Henderson, custodian/maintenance, Eden Support Service Center

· Colonial: Nicole C. Gebhart, senior lead field technician, Colonial Operations Building

· Delmar: Bethany Copeland, paraprofessional, Delmar Middle School

· Indian River: Michelle Gates, guidance secretary, Georgetown Middle School

· Lake Forest: Michele Schoof, paraprofessional/social emotional learning, Lake Forest East Elementary School

· Laurel: Michael D. Snead, behavioral paraprofessional, Laurel Elementary School

· Milford: Christa Henderson, instructional support paraprofessional, Lulu Ross Elementary School

· New Castle County Vo-Tech: Pamela Wise-Bowen, guidance secretary, Delcastle Technical High School

· POLYTECH: Elaine Balcerak, paraprofessional, POLYTECH High School

· Red Clay Consolidated: Neil Patel*, help desk support analyst, Information Technology Office

· Seaford: Vincent T. Evans, Jr., dean of students, Seaford Middle School

· Smyrna: Lisa Haywood, paraprofessional, Smyrna High School

· Sussex Tech: Shannon Brown*, paraprofessional, Sussex Technical High School

· Woodbridge: Rommel Ongaco, child nutrition manager, Phillis Wheatley Elementary School

*not participating in state program

Find photos of the nominees and learn more about the program here.