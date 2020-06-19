Divided Del. House Passes Mail-In Vote Bill

Delaware registered voters would be allowed to vote by mail for the September primary and the November General Election under a bill passed in the state House.

Registered voters would receive an application in the mail first to send away for a mail-in ballot.

The bill passed along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. Two lawmakers are recorded as ‘not voting.’

Three proposed GOP amendments also failed, including one to require voters to show identification.

State Representative Bryan Shupe (R-Milford South) argued for what he called a more straightforward approach to temporarily amend exiting law to allow Delawareans who are concerned about COVID-19 to request an absentee ballot. Shupe said that procedure would be less costly and more efficient.

The measure now goes on to the State Senate.