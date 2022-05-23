DM In OC; Alanis, The Lumineers Also To Perform At Inaugural Oceans Calling Fest

Image courtesy of Oceans Calling Festival

The line-up has dropped for the first Oceans Calling music festival in Ocean City.

During the three-day event this fall, performers include Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, O.A.R., The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Cyndi Lauper, Cage the Elephant, Jimmy Eat World, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and more. Several celebrity chefs will also make appearances.

Three-day and single-day tickets will go on sale Wednesday.

The Oceans Calling Festival will take place September 30th through October 2nd.