Delaware DMV Announces Document Fee Exemption for Active-Duty Military

Effective October 11th, active-duty military and their dependents may qualify for a document fee exemption, according to the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The exemption includes the registration of a motor vehicle by a member of the military (active, reserve or national guard) and their dependent family members who are stationed on either a temporary or permanent basis within the State of Delaware whose vehicles are registered in their state of residence or at their previous duty assignment (to include an overseas assignment).

Additional Information from the Delaware DMV:

2 Del. Admin. C. §2266 was amended to assist with the transition to a new state less strenuous on our active duty military personnel and their dependents, who are deployed to the State of Delaware.

Delaware or within 90 days of the vehicle purchase. “Active duty military personnel and their families often relocate multiples times during their careers in the armed forces,” Senator Eric Buckson (R- Dover) said. “Figuring out new and innovative ways to assist these individuals to more easily transition to life in Delaware is important. I applaud the Department of Transportation and Division of Motor Vehicles

for recognizing this challenge and meeting it head on.”



“Our active duty military are no strangers to relocation, adapting to new surroundings and environments. Waiving the document fee is one small thing we can do to help ease their transition,” said Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Nicole Majeski.

“The process to request an exemption is quite easy,” added Director of the Division of Motor Vehicles Amy Anthony. “As soon as you get settled, just bring your active duty military orders to one of our DMV locations. If you have a family member who qualifies, they will need to be listed on the orders as well.”

The Military Document Fee Credit should be applied at the time of titling.

For more information on the change visit dmv.de.gov. The DMV also offer various services for our Veterans including a Veteran’s Indicator that can be added to any driver license or identification card. DMV’s Heroes of the Highway program assists recently discharged military members with obtaining their Commercial Driver License.