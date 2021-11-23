DMV, DART Services Adjusted Over Thanksgiving; Many Lane Closures Suspended

Construction-related lane closures on Delaware roadways will be suspended at one minute after midnight (12:01 a.m. Wednesday), through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to DelDOT, ongoing sustained lane shifts and closures may still be in affect at certain locations. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow plenty of time.

Delaware DMV locations will be open Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30, but will not be open during normal Wednesday evening hours. The DMV will be closed Thursday and Friday.

DART statewide services, both fixed route and paratransit, will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. Regular services will resume on Black Friday.

Additional information from DelDOT:

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) monitors Delaware’s multi-modal transportation system, coordinates DelDOT’s response to any incident or event that impacts the transportation system to include adjusting traffic signals. Motorists can contact the TMC (24/7) at the following numbers: Dial #77 from any cell phone in Delaware; and (302) 659-4600 or 1-800-324-8379.

DART



DART First State’s statewide transit services for both fixed route and paratransit service will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021.

On Friday, November 26, 2021 DART services will operate on their regular schedules. Additional transit information can be found on DART’s website at

https://www.dartfirststate.com/

Real-Time Bus Information and DART pass, the mobile fare payment options are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).

SEPTA



SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its Sunday service on Thanksgiving Day with service to Claymont and Wilmington. DART’s Transportation Store at the Wilmington Station will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Train passengers are encouraged to purchase their train fares in advance. The on-board fare can also be paid on the train and a credit for the difference can be received at a Philadelphia SEPTA ticket counter.

For additional information, visit http://www.septa.org/

Motorists who have E-ZPass can use the E-ZPass Lanes at the following Toll Plaza locations: I-95 in Newark; Route 1-Biddles Corner near Roth Bridge and US 13; and Route 1 near the Dover International Speedway in Dover. For additional information for an E-ZPass, visit https://www.ezpassde.com/ or call 1-888-397-2773 or (302) 678-7000.

US 301 in Delaware is a four-lane freeway that is tolled. The toll road has interchanges with Route 299 west of Middletown, Route 71 north of Middletown, and Jamison Corner Road. The freeway uses all-electronic tolling, with tolls paid by E-ZPass or toll-by-plate.

Travelers may stop at the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 (530 John F. Kennedy Highway) in Newark or the Smyrna Rest Area, Route 1 southbound, Exit 119 or US 13 in Smyrna.