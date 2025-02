DMV Issues Warning About Toll Text Phishing Scam

If you’ve received a text message claiming that you have an unpaid toll, it’s a scam. In response to a recent spike in Short Message Service (SMS) phishing scams referencing E-ZPass, the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds all customers that E-ZPass Delaware will never contact them via text or email to pay a violation or add funds to their E- ZPass Delaware Account. The recent SMS phishing scams are designed to trick receivers into paying a fake toll debt. The message may or may not come from an overseas phone number. DMV urges all residents and E-ZPass Delaware customers not to click on any links soliciting money for toll violations or account replenishment. E-ZPass Delaware does not solicit payment via text or email.聽

