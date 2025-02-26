DMV Issues Warning About Toll Text Phishing Scam

If you’ve received a text message claiming that you have an unpaid toll, it’s a scam. In response to a recent spike in Short Message Service (SMS) phishing scams referencing E-ZPass, the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds all customers that E-ZPass Delaware will never contact them via text or email to pay a violation or add funds to their E- ZPass Delaware Account. The recent SMS phishing scams are designed to trick receivers into paying a fake toll debt. The message may or may not come from an overseas phone number. DMV urges all residents and E-ZPass Delaware customers not to click on any links soliciting money for toll violations or account replenishment. E-ZPass Delaware does not solicit payment via text or email.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text or email can file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), www.ic3.gov . When filing, you should include the phone number from where the text originated and the website listed within the text. Anyone who clicks on a suspicious link or who has provided sensitive information to an unknown source should secure their personal information, and financial accounts and dispute any unfamiliar charges with their financial institutions and credit card companies.