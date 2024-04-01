DMV On the Go Trailer is On the Road

Image courtesy Delaware DMV

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles On the Go trailer is on the road. The 45-foot trailer has fully functional workstations and performs most DMV transactions except for inspections and road exams. Last year over 1600 customers statewide were assisted using the DMV On the Go trailer – to renew registrations and driver’s licenses, complete title work and more – right in their own neighborhoods. The trailer is On the Go from April 1st through the end of October.

