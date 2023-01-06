DMV Unveils the Virtual Lobby

Image courtesy DE DMV

The Division of Motor Vehicles has a new feature – the DMV virtual lobby. This feature can be used by customers who would prefer waiting in their vehicle rather than inside the DMV location you’re visiting. Access the virtual lobby using Plan & Scan mobile ticketing by scanning the QR code on signs throughout the parking lot, front doors, sidewalks and in the lobby. Then you’ll receive a virtual ticket reserving your place in line.

Additional information from the DMV:

Customers will receive a virtual ticket reserving their place in line after scanning a code and completing the below steps.

Scan QR Code

Click on weblink

Enter your mobile phone number (optional but necessary to receive text updates regarding the customer’s place in line)

Select location

Select transaction type

Wait in your vehicle

Proceed inside when you receive a text



For the Plan & Scan mobile ticketing feature to function properly, users should make sure to enable the “locations” setting on their smart devices.

Anyone interested in waiting in the new virtual lobby can utilize Plan & Scan mobile ticketing from the parking lot of all four DMV locations: Wilmington, Delaware City, Dover, and Georgetown. The feature is accessible via any smart device, but before using customers must turn on the “locations” setting.



For more details CLICK HERE or visit dmv.de.gov/Programs/plan-scan/.