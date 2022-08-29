DNG Combined Arms Team Takes 1st in MAC Region Two – Small Arms Championship

Delaware National Guard’s Combined Arms Team – 1st Sgt. Lee Beauchamp, Captain Brian Peterman, Staff Sgt Chris Brookens and Tech Sgt Eric Reifsnyder / Image courtesy DNG

Image courtesy DNG

A Delaware National Guard team took first place in the Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Two – Small Arms Championship. The competition was held at Ft. Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania and the Delaware National Guard’s Combined Arms Team – 1st Sgt. Lee Beauchamp, Captain Brian Peterman, Staff Sgt Chris Brookens and Tech Sgt Eric Reifsnyder were the first place finishers.

Region 2 includes Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia and West Virginia.