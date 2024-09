DNREC Accepting Community Water Quality Improvement Project Grant Proposals

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages nonprofit groups, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowners’ associations to submit project proposals to be considered for matching grant funds from DNREC’s Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program. Community Water Quality Improvement Grants assist in implementing projects or programs that improve water quality on developed lands with specific watershed improvement plans and strategies. Programs and projects selected for these grants must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques, and/or practices for water quality improvements, with cost-effective and measurable results. Project guidelines and the grant application can be found at de.gov/envfinance. All grant proposals must be received by DNREC close of business (4:30 p.m.) Wednesday, Oct. 30th.

Additional Information from DNREC:

Eligible projects may include:

Enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed

Community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities

Non‐regulatory or voluntary plans involving pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration plans, whole basin management preliminary assessments, or community‐based stormwater permits.

Funding for grant award projects in this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000. Projects recommended by DNREC staff for funding through a competitive grant process will be presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council. Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle.

Past projects that received Community Water Quality Improvement Grant funding have included: a green roof installation; living shoreline installation and marsh enhancement to stop erosion; a stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces; stream bank restoration to reduce erosion and sedimentation; and green stormwater improvements.

Grant proposals should be submitted by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov, with “Community Water Quality Improvement Grants” in the subject line. Emailed proposals must be less than 10MB. All grant proposals must be received by DNREC close of business (4:30 p.m.) Wednesday, Oct. 30.