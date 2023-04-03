DNREC Accepting Written Comment on Proposed EV Regulations Before & After April 26 Public Hearing

The public hearing on DNREC’s potential adoption of the Advanced Clean Car II regulations will be held on Wednesday, April 26. DNREC is accepting public comment for the record ahead of the public hearing. Only comments made to DNREC and entered into the public record will be considered by the Department as part of the rulemaking decision process. Comments will be accepted through May 26th in written form by email, US mail or using DNREC’s online form. (About the public hearing on April 26 – it is scheduled for 1 HOUR and will be virtual. Be sure to be heard – submit your comments in writing)

Email comments to – DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov

DNREC Online form – https://de.gov/dnreccomments

US mail – Theresa Newman, Hearing Officer

c/o DNREC Office of the Secretary

89 Kings Highway

Dover, DE 19901

Additional information from DNREC: Advanced Clean Car II (ACC II) regulations – these proposed regulations include requirements for automobile manufacturers to deliver an increasing percentage zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) to dealerships in Delaware, providing more choices to those who want to buy a new battery-electric, plug-in hybrid electric or fuel cell electric car.

The proposed amendments are available in the Delaware Register of Regulations.

All public comments made directly to DNREC – whether received verbally at the public hearing or in writing before or after the hearing – will be entered into the public record and will be considered equally by the DNREC Secretary in making decisions on the proposed regulation. It is not necessary to submit comments elsewhere – and only comments made to DNREC and entered into the public record will be considered by the Department as part of the rulemaking decision process.