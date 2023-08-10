DNREC and Kent Conservation District Offer Grants for Septic Tank Pump Outs

If you live in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed in Kent County, grants are available for homeowners who wish to have their residential septic tanks pumped out for routine maintenance. Funding for the new grant initiative is made available by DNREC’s Division of Watershed Stewardship through a Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant. For more information, interested homeowners may contact the Kent Conservation District at 302-608-5370 or visit kentcd.org for a grant application.

Additional Information from DNREC:

Regularly pumping out a septic system prolongs the life of the system as well as protects surface and ground waters from potential contamination. Up to $200 in grant funds are available to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding for the project is provided by a Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant through the DNREC Nonpoint Source Program in partnership with the Kent Conservation District, administering the program.

More than $68,000 in grant funding – or enough to pump out roughly 300 Kent County residential septic systems – is available. The homeowner must live in the home to qualify for grant funding. The pump-out project runs through June 30, 2024 or as long as funding lasts.