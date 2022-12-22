DNREC Announces Closure of Fishing Pier in Laurel

The Records Pond fishing pier in Laurel is now closed for public safety. In order to address the warping of the pier’s decking, DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife will manage a new public boat ramp project. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2023. The fishing pier will remain closed until the completion of the new boat ramp. Fishing along the shore and along the Records Pond parking lot area will stay open at this time. The tidal fishing pier below the pond dam also remains open.