DNREC Announces Grants to Support Communities With Pollution Restoration Projects

Delaware communities adversely affected by environmental pollution can now apply for Community Environmental Project Fund (CEPF) restoration grants for the 2023 grant cycle through DNREC. CEPF was created by the Delaware General Assembly in 2004 through legislation that authorized DNREC to establish a grant fund by withholding 25% of funds collected as penalties for violations of environmental regulations. The funding is returned to the communities where violations occurred through competitive grants to non-profit organizations in support of community environmental projects. A virtual public workshop to assist with finalizing CEPF grant applications is coming up in November.

Grants are available to affected communities to fund restoration projects that result in:

Reduced pollution

Enhanced natural resources

Enhanced recreational opportunities

IRS tax-exempt organizations are eligible for CEPF grants of up to $25,000. These groups include civic and community organizations, educational institutions, counties, municipal governments, state agencies and quasi-state agencies. The application deadline is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. The projects funded in this grant cycle can begin on July 1, 2023 and should be completed by June 30, 2024.

To assist applicants with finalizing their applications, DNREC will hold a virtual public workshop focused on the CEPF program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Connection information for the workshop is posted at de.gov/dnrecmeetings, and at de.gov/cepf. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required for participation.

The grant application, workshop details and more information about the CEPF are available online at de.gov/cepf.