DNREC Announces Leadership Changes

Secretary Greg Patterson announced key leadership appointments at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to strengthen intergovernmental coordination and policy. Matthew Ritter has been named Director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation, bringing 20 years of experience within the department. Previously the Director of the Division of Community Affairs, Ritter succeeds Ray Bivens, who served for 21 years, including 11 as director.

Kimberly B. Cole has been appointed Director of the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, following more than 25 years at DNREC in roles ranging from environmental scientist to deputy director. She replaces Dayna Cobb, who was recently named DNREC Deputy Secretary.

In addition, Brian G. Boyle has been named DNREC Chief of Staff. With a background in policy and political campaigns, Boyle most recently served as policy director for New Castle County. In his new role, he will act as a senior advisor to Secretary Patterson and a liaison between DNREC and other state agencies.

Patterson emphasized that these appointments reflect the strength of DNREC’s workforce and looks forward to future achievements under their leadership.

From DelDOT–(Ritter, Cole, and Boyle)