DNREC Announces Opening of New Boat Ramp at Records Pond near Laurel

DNREC has announced the opening of a new boat ramp facility at Records Pond near Laurel in Sussex County. Construction began earlier this year on the new facility – which includes a new boat ramp with courtesy dock, expansion of existing parking lots to accommodate boat trailers, and new decking for an existing fishing pier on Records Pond. The main parking lot has eight boat trailer spaces and 10 car spaces. In addition to the main parking lot there is an auxiliary lot on the opposite side of Willow Street that has 10 additional boat trailer spaces and four additional car spaces.

Additional Information from DNREC:

Shoreline anglers can access the timber tidal fishing pier which was closed during ramp construction, but is now reopened. The new ramp also features improved water depth for launching boats and should allow unimpeded access to the pond from the ramp regardless of the pond’s water level. The old ramp at Records Pond, located on the east side of US Route 13, will also remain open, but is better suited for putting in canoes and kayaks due to the shallower water depths at that location.

Image from DNREC at news.delaware.gov