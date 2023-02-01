DNREC Appoints Dr. Katera Moore as State’s First Environmental Justice Coordinator; Announces New Environmental Justice Webpage

DNREC has announced a change in the leadership structure. Dr. Katera Moore is the agency’s and the state’s first environmental justice coordinator. Dr. Moore will join DNREC’s Office of Secretary to work with the state’s underserved communities.

Additional Information from DNREC:

Secretary Shawn M. Garvin today announced a new appointment to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s leadership structure, naming Dr. Katera Moore as the agency’s – and the state’s – first environmental justice coordinator. Dr. Moore will join DNREC’s Office of the Secretary to work with the state’s underserved communities, who historically have experienced disproportionately adverse human health and environmental impacts to their minority and low-income populations.

An experienced educator who holds a doctorate in Earth and Environmental Sciences with a specialization in geography from the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, Dr. Moore is an urban geographer who uses an environmental justice lens to focus on and examine how socio-political structures contribute to disparities that impact everyday life.

“At DNREC, environmental justice is part of our DNA,” Secretary Garvin said. “With her strong and diverse background – and already interacting with Delaware residents across the state in her short time here at DNREC – we look forward to Dr. Moore building on our commitment to expand and strengthen DNREC’s capacity for practicing and promoting a holistic environmental justice approach that benefits all Delawareans.”

Environmental Justice Webpage

DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin also announced the launch of a new environmental justice webpage designed to be an evolving tool for two-way communication between the Department and constituents.

The new environmental justice webpage will also include a mapping tool that DNREC is currently developing that will enable Delawareans to use a wide range of screening criteria for pinpointing areas that have historically been vulnerable to contaminants and other pollution to the state’s land, air and water. Users are encouraged to make comments and suggestions for expanding both online content and capabilities in helping DNREC serve constituents.