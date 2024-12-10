DNREC Approves Final 3 Permit Applications for US Wind to Connect in Sussex County

DNREC has approved the final three permit applications for US Wind to connect its offshore wind power to the regional electrical grid in Sussex County. The three permits are a Subaqueous Lands Permit, Wetlands Permit and Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit. These approvals allow US Wind to responsibly land its power cables underneath 3R’s Beach parking lot at Delaware Seashore State Park and route them under the Indian River Bay to connect to the regional electrical grid ad the Indian River Substation. The Sussex County Council has not yet voted on a Conditional Use application No. 2515 on behalf of Renewable Redevelopment, LLC – is for an electrical substation and utility lines to be located off Iron Branch Road in the area of the Indian River Power Plant. During this morning’s Sussex County Council it was mentioned that this might be revisited in the December 17th County Council meeting – the final meeting for 2024.

Additional information from US Wind:

“This is an important step forward,” said Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “After a thorough, science-based review by DNREC’s experts, and feedback from the public, we are thrilled to have secured these final approvals to move forward on delivering massive amounts of clean energy to the region. Offshore wind will help lower electricity bills for the people of Delaware, satisfy the region’s critical need for more electricity, and improve air quality across the state, all while supporting good local jobs. These projects will be a home run for the people of Delaware for decades to come.”

Pursuant to these permits, US Wind also commits to providing compensatory mitigation and sponsorship of important local infrastructure projects to protect and support the state’s unique environment.