DNREC Begins Auction Of Low-Digit Surf Fishing Tags

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources has an incentive for Black Friday shoppers who are interested in a low-digit surf fishing tag.



A total of twelve two-digit and three-digit tags as well as other choice numbers will be available. The minimum bid for a prized surf-fishing tag is $250.



The Delaware General Assembly pass legislation to allow the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation to auction low-digit tags.

Proceeds directly benefit Delaware State Parks.

For the link to the online auction, CLICK HERE. The auction is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, November 27th.



For more information, visit www.destateparks.com/LowDigitTags or www.usgovbid.com or call 302-739-9200.