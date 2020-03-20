DNREC Cancels Events & Programs Through May 15

DNREC has canceled events and programs that were scheduled from now through May 15 – this includes private rentals and events at Delaware State Parks sites and facilities – including picnics, 5-Ks and parties. The State Parks and Wildlife areas remain open – with no entrance fees being charged through April 30th.

Detailed information about events, meetings and online options is available at dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/coronavirus and destateparks.com/Covid19. A few of the updates include:

, consistent with the Governor’s state of emergency order. The cancellations include private rentals and events at Delaware State Parks sites and facilities, such as picnics, 5Ks and parties. Organizers of events are being notified directly. All state parks and wildlife areas remain open and no entrance fees will be charged through April 30 . Anyone visiting a park or wildlife area is encouraged to engage in responsible social distancing practices and avoid groupings of people. Annual park passes, good for the entire season, and surf fishing tags should be purchased online only or at any third-party agents instead of at park offices or in the Dover office. Purchased park passes will be mailed before April 30. Conservation access passes needed for state wildlife areas after April 30 should also be purchased only online or at any third-party agents instead of the Dover office.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in Delaware, visit de.gov/coronavirus.