DNREC Closes Seaford Fishing Pier Based on Unsafe Structural Findings

DNREC has closed the Seaford Fishing Pier located within the Seaford boat ramp fishing access area on the Nanticoke River after the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife detected structural flaws during an engineering assessment of the pier this week.. DNREC officials say the assessment of the pier, which predates DNREC’s construction upgrades to the Seaford boat ramp in 1997, raised several structural concerns, including support pile deterioration and a sinkhole forming from a faltering bulkhead. Based on those structural findings, DNREC closed the pier, deeming it unsafe for anglers and public use. DNREC Fisheries Section Administrator Jordan Zimmerman said the pier’s closure was decided out of an abundance of caution, and that the Division of Fish and Wildlife is working with the engineering firm to develop options either for remediation of the pier or replacing it with a new pier. Citing unsafe structural findings, DNREC closed the Seaford fishing pier to anglers and public access /Delaware DNREC photo

Additional Information from DNREC:

The Seaford boat ramp and parking lot, managed by DNREC in partnership with the City of Seaford, are not impacted by the closure of the pier and will remain open.

Anglers who fish from the pier are encouraged to utilize the smaller public fishing pier at River View Park which is directly adjacent to the Seaford boat ramp. Signage has been placed at the fishing pier to help direct the public to the alternative angling site.