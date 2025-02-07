DNREC Dredging & Beach Renourishment North of Indian River Inlet Nearly Complete

The state’s phase of the emergency dredging and beach renourishment project on the north side of the Indian River Inlet is nearing completion. New DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson visited the site during his inaugural Field Trip Friday – which is a chance to engage colleagues, elected officials and stakeholders – and to see DNREC’s key projects and programs.

This project was launched in late November and is on schedule for completion by the middle of this month. Nearly a half a million cubic yards of sand is being added to the beach and dunes.

The US Army Corps of Engineers will begin a complementary phase of dredging and beach renourishment later this year.

Additional information from DNREC:

During today’s site visit, Secretary Patterson and Deputy Secretary Dayna Cobb joined DNREC experts from the Division of Watershed Stewardship and the Division of Parks and Recreation to review the progress of the beach restoration and discuss next steps. The tour included officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE): Lt. Col. Jeffrey Beeman, commander of the Philadelphia District; Nate Barcomb, deputy commander for Programs and Project Management; Monica Chasten, project manager; and, Pete Gori, project manager. It also included state Sen. Russell Huxtable as well as staff for U.S. Senator Chris Coons.

“DNREC’s intensive work over the last several months at the Indian River Inlet is an example of the outstanding teamwork across our entire Department,” said Secretary Patterson. “This project exemplifies how we address challenges and mobilize our resources to strengthen Delaware’s coastal resilience. It’s also a great way to kick off our Field Trip Fridays, showcasing the vital work DNREC does every day. We’re proud to advance this restoration effort before turning the next phase over to our partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.”

DNREC’s portion of the project is pumping and placing 480,000 cubic yards (CY) of sand to restore the severely eroded beach and dune, protecting vital infrastructure including State Route 1, after a dune breach last summer followed by months of trucking in sand on an emergency basis. The amount is about 100,000 more CY of sand than the original plan.

DNREC’s restoration efforts at the inlet are focused on strengthening the dune against storm inundation while reshaping the beach to reduce erosion. The project has restored the dune to a width of 25 feet at its crest, with a height of 6 to 8 feet relative to beach elevation. The nourished beach now extends at least 150 feet wide along more than 5,000 linear feet of shoreline.

While DNREC nears completion of its work along the north side of the inlet, the USACE is preparing to initiate the a complementary phase of the dredging and beach nourishment project later this year, with a target of 800,000 cubic yards of sand total between the two projects. Both agencies are working in tandem to ensure the long-term stability of the beach, dune and surrounding infrastructure.

As Field Trip Fridays continue throughout the year, DNREC looks forward to fostering stronger connections between leadership, staff and community partners — highlighting the Department’s work and ensuring meaningful conversations about Delaware’s environmental future.