DNREC Encourages Delawareans to Recycle Christmas Trees

If you have a real Christmas tree, DNREC would like you to keep them out of the state’s landfills. After the holidays, you can recycle them at any of the yard waste recycling sites throughout the state. Some of these sites accept trees at no cost, while others charge for the service. Before you drop off your tree, call the site in advance to see what restrictions are in place and whether there is a charge for accepting a tree to be recycled. If you pay for curbside collection service, you should call their waste hauler to see if they offer Christmas tree pickup. If pickup is unavailable from haulers, check the list of yard waste drop-off sites on the DNREC website at de.gov/yardwaste. Trees may be accepted as soon as Dec. 26th and as late as Jan. 28th, 2023, but each yard waste facility has its own schedule, so you may want to call ahead or check the DNREC website.

Additional Information from DNREC’s Press Release:

After the holidays, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delawareans to keep their real Christmas trees out of the state’s landfills by recycling them at any of the many yard waste recycling sites located throughout the state. Tree mulch is great for helping conserve and enhance First State soil by sequestering carbon that both fertilizes the soil and helps it retain moisture.

Christmas tree recycling also saves valuable space in Delaware’s landfills. More than 176,000 tons of yard waste – which includes grass, leaves, brush, trees (Christmas trees prominent among them) and other lawn/landscape materials – was recycled in 2021. Prior to Delaware’s yard waste ban, many of these materials – considered reusable resources – were sent to landfills, taking up space rather than being handled through local markets for mulch and home composting.

Residents have the option to choose from among many sites in Delaware to drop off their Christmas tree. Some of these sites accept trees at no cost, while others charge for the service. Before residents drop off their tree, call the site in advance to see what restrictions are in place and whether there is a charge for accepting a tree to be recycled. Residents who pay for curbside collection service should call their waste hauler to see if they offer Christmas tree pickup. If pickup is unavailable from haulers, check the list of yard waste drop-off sites on the DNREC website at de.gov/yardwaste.

Trees may be accepted as soon as Dec. 26 and as late as Jan. 28, 2023, but. as each yard waste facility has its own schedule, calling ahead or checking the DNREC website is advised. Likewise, commercial haulers or landscapers should call a facility prior to delivering loads of Christmas trees to be mulched. Christmas trees are not accepted for recycling at Delaware State Parks and it is illegal to leave or dump them on dunes or beaches, or anywhere within a state park.

Whether dropping off a Christmas tree or having it collected, prepare the tree for recycling into mulch by stripping off all decorations and lights, removing any flocking (fake snow) and detaching tree stands.

Delawareans also are reminded that Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 is the last day to drop off materials, including Christmas trees, at the Polly Drummond Hill Road yard waste site in northern New Castle County. The DNREC-administered site will close at sundown Sunday, Jan. 15 and will reopen for spring on Saturday, March 25. More information can be found at de.gov/yardwaste.

