DNREC Grant Program Funds Community Water Projects

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is accepting grant applications for community water project proposals.

DNREC Community Water Quality Improvement Matching Grants are available to non-profits, conservation districts, homeowners’ associations and community organizations. Various projects could qualify, including enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed, or stormwater management and pollution control strategies.

The Division of Watershed Stewardship will hold a virtual grant information workshop Wednesday August 11th. For registration information, please CLICK HERE . For more information about the session, please CLICK HERE

Funding for projects receiving grant awards in this cycle is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000. Applicants may submit up to two projects per grant cycle.

Proposals should be submitted by email to NPS.grants@delaware.gov with “Community Water Quality Improvement Grants” in the subject line. Proposals submitted by email must be less than 10MB. Project guidelines and the grant application can be found at dnrec.delaware.gov.



