DNREC Hosts Virtual Hearings On Del. Climate Action Plan

A month after Governor John Carney released a Climate Action Plan for Delaware, Delawareans have opportunities to learn more about its goals and what it means for citizens.

The Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two presentations that will review the plan, highlight actions and strategies for minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and examine ways to maximize the state’s resilience to the impact of climate change. Next steps for implementation will also be discussed.

“Delaware’s Climate Action Plan identifies practical strategies we can take to maximize our state’s resilience to climate change impacts and minimize planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions” DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said. “It builds off past and present work. The strategies are ambitious, but attainable, and can be implemented over time, as resources, data and partnerships develop.”

The first virtual meeting is today (Monday) between 12:30 and 1:30. To register, please CLICK HERE

Another session will take place Thursday between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. To register, please CLICK HERE

According to DNREC, attendees who wish to use the Spanish translator or closed-captioning will need to download the most-up-to date version of Zoom prior to the presentation.

To find out more about the Delaware Climate Action Plan, please CLICK HERE

