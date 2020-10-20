DNREC Investigates Oil Spill At Broadkill Beach

About five barrels of oil, or close to 215 gallons, have washed ashore at Broadkill Beach.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources says its Emergency Response Team responded to examine the impact of the spill and to develop a clean-up plan. The spill covered about 3/4 of a mile along upper Delaware Bay. A Delaware State Police Aviation Unit flight helped to gauge the size of the spill.

Tides may spread the oil, and people along coastal communities who see evidence of the oil spill are asked to contact DNREC’s environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.

Oil samples are being taken and provided to the U.S. Coast Guard for analysis. What’s known as a “petroleum fingerprint” may determine where the spill came from.