DNREC Issues Notice of Violation to Owner of Pine Haven Campground Community

The deplorable water conditions and wastewater issues were brought before the Sussex County Council during last week’s meeting by members of the the Pine Haven Campground community. Now DNREC has sent a notice of violation to the owners of the property.

A month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge at the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln has resulted in a notice of violation to the property owners, Blue Beach Bungalows DE, LLC and the parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, Maryland. The notice cited violations beginning December 9, 2022 for untreated wastewater surfacing above septic tanks and cesspool disposal areas within the community.

Additional information from the DNREC release: DNREC’s Division of Water began monitoring the situation at Pine Haven in early December, directing the property owner at that time to take corrective action that included performing frequent pump-outs of the onsite systems to alleviate surfacing, and to submit a plan that addressed ongoing violations.

The NOV memorializes these immediate corrective measures communicated by DNREC to company officials, and includes other corrective action requirements such as: fencing off impacted areas to prevent public contact with untreated wastewater; daily inspections and reporting of data to DNREC, and establishing a timetable for developing a permanent wastewater solution for Pine Haven residents.