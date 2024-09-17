DNREC Issues Recreational Water Advisory for DE Coastal Beaches as Medical Waste Continues to Wash Ashore

DNREC has issued a recreational water advisory for Delaware coastal beaches – including Rehoboth Beach in relation to the medical waste that has washed ashore since Sunday. This advisory is for one week. Beach access will remain open in Rehoboth Beach, however swimming and wading in the ocean are not advised. Rehoboth Beach Patrol members who remain on duty through this coming weekend, will prohibit access to the ocean due to rough surf conditions as well. Visitors are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes while medical debris continues to come ashore.

Several items of medical waste have been found in Rehoboth Beach and the city is raking the beach twice daily to dispose of any medical debris that comes ashore.

DNREC officials tell the Talk of Delmarva that the Division of Waste and Hazardous Substances oversees the proper handling and disposal of infectious waste according to state regulations. They add that only minimal waste has been found on Delaware beaches, but they still take the situation seriously and advise caution.

DNREC is responsible for maintaining Delaware’s two state park beaches, but decisions to close or reopen municipal beaches fall under the authority of town officials. DNREC will continue to work closely with local municipalities, who will make any necessary decisions regarding their beaches as the situation develops. The coastal towns are also responsible for cleaning up any medical waste found on their respective beaches.

The investigation into the sources of the medical waste is continuing. Anyone observing medical waste on Delaware’s beaches us urged to report it by calling DNREC’s environmental hotline at 800-662-8802.