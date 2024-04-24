DNREC Launches Online Flood Planning Tool

A new web-based tool has been launched in Delaware to help residents identify steps they can take to protect their property from flood damage. I-ADAPT, the Individual Adaptation Decision And Planning Tool, was launched to help Delawareans become more resilient to climate hazards, particularly flooding. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says I-ADAPT can help identify ways that residents can prepare their homes and businesses before flooding occurs. DNREC has scheduled meetings in each of the three counties to promote awareness about I-ADAPT and how it works—including at Lewes Public Library on Thursday, May 23rd at 6 p.m. and Dover Public Library on Tuesday, May 21st at 6 p.m.

Additional Information from DNREC:

Users input answers about their property and preferences and I-ADAPT uses that information to identify personalized adaptation solutions they can incorporate now or in the future to increase their property’s resilience to flood events. The recommendations also include estimated budgets and additional resources for specific projects.

At the end of the survey, users have the option of having recommendations emailed to them for ease and accessibility. To ensure user privacy, information shared with I-ADAPT is not saved. Users who do not save or email the adaptation strategies to themselves would need to recomplete the survey to receive the recommendations again.

The meeting locations, times and dates are: