UPDATED: DNREC to Hold 39th Annual Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept 19

UPDATED: Registration is CLOSED for the 39th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup – which will take places on Saturday, September 19th.

Registered volunteers will help clean the state’s beaches and waterways on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, from 9am to 12 noon.

If the event needs to be postponed due to inclement weather, the rain date is Saturday, Sept. 26.

Either alone or in groups, volunteers will report the results of their efforts and add to a growing database of information about trash cleaned from our beaches, communities, natural areas, parks and other public spaces.