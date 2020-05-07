DNREC Opens Virtual Operations for Water-related Services

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control continues pivoting to virtual operations both during the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future for greater efficiencies and ease of use for DNREC customers and constituents. The latest advance for DNREC’s ePermitting comes from the Division of Water and covers a spectrum of permit applications and license payments.

The new process is part of the continuing effort to keep DNREC staff and customers safe during the pandemic while providing consistent business practices, and in this case also enhancing the Department’s water-related transactions. Until now almost all permit applications and license forms from the Division of Water required hardcopy submissions, with payment by check or cash.

Online submission and payment can now be made via the ePermitting system for the following services:

Professional License Renewals:

Well driller

Liquid waste hauler

Wastewater operator

Water Supply

Water allocation permits

Well permits (use existing application)

Wastewater

Septic permits

Site evaluation

Septic inspections

Septic system repair/Component replacement

Authorization to use existing system

Holding tanks (New/replacement/repair for private systems)

Septic site waiver request

Wetlands and Subaqueous Lands

Letters of authorization and Statewide Activity Approvals (SAA)

New permits or leases

Supplemental approval for lease/permit

Jurisdictional determination requests

Water quality certification

Wetlands permits

“The COVID-19 pandemic expedited our efforts and to roll out ePermitting developments such as well drilling licenses and other water permitting and licensing, which state staff from DNREC and the Department of Technology and Information implemented in a matter of weeks,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “Contractors and constituents doing business with our Division of Water have asked for this option since online transactions became a part of State of Delaware business, and we are happy to provide it, especially at this time.”

Many DNREC services are available online, including hunting and fishing permits, sales of park passes and wildlife are conservation access passes (though state park and wildlife area fees and passes are currently waived until further notice), hunter education classes and plenty of virtual content. Public hearings and public meetings are also occurring virtually as well.