DNREC Opens Youth Environmental Summit

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) once again joined Delaware’s Youth Environmental Summit (YES!), with Secretary Shawn M. Garvin delivering the opening plenary to kick off the 2024 event. The student-led conference, sponsored by DNREC, was held today at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall Conference Center in Newark. Secretary Garvin says he was able to interact with young people engaged in activities that will improve and ensure our Earth’s health into the future. DNREC has been pleased to support the Youth Environmental Summit since its inception in 2020. Garvin refers to the event as a great opportunity for students to learn how to make an even more significant impact.