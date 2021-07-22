DNREC Plans Info Session On White Creek Dredge Plan

White Creek is due for maintenance dredging.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is hosting a virtual information session next week to share details about the project.

White Creek, which connects Indian River Bay to the Assawoman Canal and ultimately Little Assawoman Bay, has been affected by shoaling, which in turn impacts navigation. According to DNREC, it was most recently dredged in the early 2000s. The dredge project is currently in the design stage. An alternatives analysis is underway to identify suitable beneficial uses for dredged material generated by the project to “restore and enhance coastal wetland areas close to the waterway.”

The virtual meeting is next Wednesday from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m.

