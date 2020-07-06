DNREC Releases Survey Results Of Wind Power Project Interconnection Facility

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources conducts a survey about a proposal to locate an interconnection facility at Fenwick Island State Park that would bring power from an offshore wind farm.

Orsted is proposing to link to the proposed Skipjack Wind Farm off Maryland.

A decision on the Fenwick Island component is pending before DNREC, but the agency has released results of a survey which also examined possible improvements to the park that Orsted could provide.

In answers to questions asked by the public in the survey, DNREC says it would not allow any negative impacts to wetlands by the proposed interconnection facility, and that the next step would require detailed planning and all associated permitting.

DNREC also found support in the survey for renovation of the parking area or additional parking, upgraded bathhouse and restroom facilities and other improvements